THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson returns to TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney from April 29 through May 5, 2024, as part of the FedExCup Regular Season, with 500 FedExCup points awarded to the champion.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson has been hosted by the Salesmanship Club of Dallas since 1968, with the tournament generating more than $185 million for charity. All proceeds from the tournament benefit Momentous Institute, the nonprofit operated by the Salesmanship Club since 1920, which provides mental health services, education and professional training to children and families.
CJ Group has been a supporter of the PGA TOUR since 2017, when it hosted Korea’s first PGA TOUR event at The Club at Nine Bridges on Jeju Island, South Korea. The event was played in the United States from 2020 to 2022, with Rory McIlroy winning each of the last two tournaments.
CJ Group has supported several other PGA TOUR tournaments since then, introducing U.S. consumers to South Korean cuisine via its signature Bibigo products. Also key to CJ’s mission is ensuring Korean golfers can realize their professional dreams. CJ claims multiple PGA TOUR winners as brand ambassadors, including Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim and K.H. Lee.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson boasts an extensive list of past champions, including multiple winners in Tom Watson (four times), Sam Snead (three times) and Jack Nicklaus (two times). THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson moved to its current home at TPC Craig Ranch in 2021, when Lee earned his first career PGA TOUR victory before successfully defending his title the following year.
Australian Jason Day won the 2023 event, carding a final-round 62 to beat Kim and Austin Eckroat by a stroke. It was the first victory in five years for Day and his second at the Byron Nelson, which was the site of his first PGA TOUR win in 2010.
THE 2024 CJ CUP Byron Nelson will be televised domestically on CBS/Paramount+, Golf Channel/Peacock and PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.
Credit Union of Texas Center to host Disney on Ice
The Credit Union of Texas Event Center is slated to present Disney On Ice: Find Your Hero, an adventure filled with tales of heroism from several Disney stories. The event will run from November 22-26 at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. Tickets go on sale to the general public on September 12. Learn more about the show at disneyonice.com.
Show dates and times include:
Wednesday, November 22 at 7 p.m.
Friday, November 24 at 11:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, November 25 at 1 p.m. & 5 p.m.
Sunday, November 26 at 12 p.m. & 4 p.m.
See what’s happening in Plano’s business community this month
The Plano Chamber of Commerce has several events coming this month. First up on Wednesday, September 13, the chamber will hold a Women's Division Luncheon "How did she do it?" where women business owners can discover success stories from Taylor Shead and empower yourself with the knowledge to excel in your own career journey. On Monday, September 18, members are invited to tee off for an afternoon of golf, networking and friendly competition while supporting the local business community. Young members can connect and unwind with fellow young professionals in a relaxed atmosphere at Slice of Success, Young Professionals and Executives Mixer on Tuesday, September 26, and get insights from Dr. Theresa Williams, Superintendent of Plano ISD, and a panel of educational experts on topics like school finances, new laws affecting education, and the future of education at the State of Plano Education.
