Collin College invites members of Collin County’s business community to a half-day policy summit to explore regional issues of interest. Seating will be limited.
Attendees will hear from a host of panels, as well as Allen Mayor Baine Brooks and Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner to learn about how communities can attract a skilled workforce, understand better a changing media landscape, criminal justice reform and more.
The event is slated for Oct. 4 from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Collin College McKinney Campus Conference Center at 2400 Community Blvd.
Plano’s City Manager Mark Israelson and Economic Development Director Doug McDonald explored the brand-new Ryan Tower alongside Hank Biddle and Jeff Thornton of Ryan Companies US, Inc at Plano’s Legacy West.
Ryan Tower, a 23-story multi-tenant Class AA office building will welcome occupants as early as August 2024. Ryan, a global tax services firm, will relocate its world headquarters to Ryan Tower and occupy half of the building.
“Our selection of Legacy West as the site for our new headquarters is a purposeful part of our team member-centric strategy to be the best workplace in tax globally,” said G. Brint Ryan, chairman and CEO of Ryan. “We’ll be at the center of where our team members live, complementing our myRyan hybrid work environment and providing them with the best opportunity possible for work-life success.”
Approximately 205,000 square-feet of the 409,000 square-foot tower is still available to lease.
McKinney Economic Development Corporation named new CEO
The McKinney Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) has announced the appointment of Michael Kowski as President and CEO. Kowski begins Oct. 1.
Kowski brings extensive long-term city planning experience to MEDC, including urban development and design, land acquisition, and capital improvement projects. He most recently served as the Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of McKinney where he oversaw projects like the creation of the $11 million indoor tennis facility at The Courts of McKinney, the $25 million renovation of the McKinney Soccer Complex at Craig Ranch, and the acquisition of 230 acres of parkland within the Painted Tree development that will be used for recreational facilities, and future community and economic development projects.
Prior to joining the City of McKinney, Kowski worked for the City of Orland Park, Illinois, where he oversaw the city’s Open Lands Commission, managed various site planning, transportation, and economic development activities, and negotiated land swap details and capital improvements associated with city facilities. Kowski also played a key role in Orland Park’s downtown Main Street redevelopment project involving the University of Chicago Medical Center and the construction of associated public infrastructure improvements that helped expand the community’s portfolio of public-private partnerships. He also served on the Land Use Committee for the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning.
Kowski is a Certified Urban Designer (CUD) and a credentialed urban planner with the American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP). He holds a Master of Liberal Arts in Extension Studies degree from Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He also holds Master of Arts and Bachelor of Arts degrees in Art History with a concentration in architecture and urbanism from the University of Illinois in Chicago.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
