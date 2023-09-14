Collin College Central Park Campus, McKinney

Collin College McKinney

 Collin College

Collin College invites members of Collin County’s business community to a half-day policy summit to explore regional issues of interest. Seating will be limited.

Attendees will hear from a host of panels, as well as Allen Mayor Baine Brooks and Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner to learn about how communities can attract a skilled workforce, understand better a changing media landscape, criminal justice reform and more.


Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments