Flower Mound girls cross country

The Flower Mound girls cross country team, pictured in previous action, won the Region I-6A title by one point over Southlake Carroll at Mae Simmons Park in Lubbock on Monday morning.

 David Wolman / Staff Photo

Coming into Monday’s Region I-6A cross country meet, Flower Mound head coach Andrew Cook predicted it would be a close battle between his Lady Jaguars and Southlake Carroll for first place.

“We know that Southlake is running great, and we’ve raced them a couple of times this year,” he said. “One time we won and one time they won.”

