Coming into Monday’s Region I-6A cross country meet, Flower Mound head coach Andrew Cook predicted it would be a close battle between his Lady Jaguars and Southlake Carroll for first place.
“We know that Southlake is running great, and we’ve raced them a couple of times this year,” he said. “One time we won and one time they won.”
Flower Mound and Southlake Carroll showed on Monday why they are the top-ranked teams in Class 6A by the CCCAT, and the battle for supremacy was decided by the narrowest of margins – one point, to be exact.
Led by a first-place finish from junior Samantha Humphries, in addition to key performances by sophomore Alexandra Fox and junior Nicole Humphries, the No. 2 Lady Jaguars tallied 55 team points – one point ahead of the top-ranked Lady Dragons’ 56 points – to capture the team title at Mae Simmons Park in Lubbock.
“It was really close,” Cook said. “I thought that we did some things really well, especially with our front runners going out there and taking care of business with Samantha taking first.”
Samantha Humphries ran to her second title thus far in the postseason. Having won the district title last weekend, she ran to gold at Mae Simmons Park on Monday, posting a winning time of 17:19.4. Nicole also placed in the top 10, finishing sixth in 17:50.6.
“Samantha is doing well,” Cook said. “She’s listening to her body and pacing very well. When she’s been feeling well, she’s been pushing the pace and going for it.”
On a day where every point mattered, Flower Mound received a clutch performance from Fox. The Lady Jaguar sophomore finished third overall in a time of 17:25.5.
“The season kind of started off slow for her,” Cook said. “She didn’t have the best summer in terms of staying healthy. She’s starting to click. We all saw what she’s capable of in track. She’s the third-best runner in the state in the 3,200. When she’s running with confidence the way that she is right now, she’s a really good runner for us.”
Flower Mound will also have representation for its boys’ team at the Class 6A state meet. Senior Brayden Kennedy, fresh off winning the district title, qualified for the state meet as an individual after he ran to 11th place in a time of 15:49.1. Across town, Marcus sophomore Parker Noffz will get to run at state after he placed 23rd in 16:16.7.
The top-10 individuals from a non-qualifying team as well as the top four teams all earned berths for the state meet, which is set for Nov. 4 at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock.
Plano West’s girls, like Flower Mound, had to scratch and claw for every point on Monday. The Lady Wolves, though, were able to squeeze out just enough effort from their runners to finish in fourth place with 166 points – one point ahead of No. 5 Highland Park and 21 points clear of No. 7 Prosper – and earn a state berth.
West was paced by a fourth-place finish from senior Haley Harper, who ran to fifth overall in a time of 17:49.6. Also placing in the top 20 for the Lady Wolves was junior Leah Heil, who was the 15th-place finisher in 18:47.1.
Plano ISD will have one male representative at the 6A state meet, also from West. Senior Hogan Heikkinen placed 18th at the region meet in a time of 16:06.2.
After missing out on the state meet last season, Coppell’s boys put a seventh-place finish in 2021 in the rear-view mirror. The Cowboys are headed to state for the second time in three years after finishing second with 101 points. Southlake Carroll won with 25 points.
Leading the charge for Coppell on Monday was senior Andrew Mullen, who ran to eighth overall in 15:45. Senior Vedant Bhattacharyya garnered 17th in 16:02, followed by a 21st-place finish by junior Henry Henze in 16:08.2.
“They ran really well,” said Landon Wren, Coppell head coach. “We knew coming in if we ran well we’d have a chance to finish in the top two. Looking at the times that we ran in September on the same course, almost all of our kids ran a little faster today.”
Prosper’s boys, just like Coppell, is fresh off winning a title, and now a state qualifier after it was third in the region meet. Like most meets the Eagles have competed in, Prosper was led by its dynamic duo of senior Jack Johnston and junior Max Miller. Johnston placed fourth overall in 15:25.3, while Miller placed 27th in 16:19.3.
Shewaye Johnson is headed back to the state meet after the Prosper senior finished in seventh in 17:59.8.
Johnson’s District 5-6A foe, Allen junior Mia McGlade, will also compete in Round Rock after she earned an individual berth for placing 20th in 18:57.1.
McKinney Boyd senior Zach Martin also made the cut for state after he placed 14th in 15:57.5.
