Here are five things to do in Allen the week of October 8:
Car show for kids
Area families are invited to the Automotivated for Kids Car, Truck, and Motorcycle Show from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Oct. 15 at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen. The event will feature exotics, classic and muscle cars, motorcycles, and customs of all types. All proceeds will go to the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County to help abused and neglected children. Attendees can register for $20 or spectate for free.
Learn to draw
Allen students from kindergarten through third grade can come to the Allen Public Library from 4:45 -5:15 p.m. to learn drawing basics. The class is free to attend and open to up to 30 students.
Pumpkin Patch Splash
Come to the Natatorium and pick your pumpkin from our floating pumpkin patch! Swim and choose your pumpkin (small or large) and stay to carve or decorate the pumpkin for Halloween from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 110 E. Rivercrest. Carving and decorating supplies provided. Children aged six and younger must be accompanied by an adult in the water. Prices for pumpkins range from $8 to $15.
Live Music in Fairview
Come out to the Park at Fairview Town Center for Free Music and Movies on Fridays and Saturdays through October, presented by Cafe Gecko in Fairview. On Friday nights, enjoy live music on The Park stage from DFW’s many talented musicians. On Saturdays, enjoy family movies on the big screen. Blankets and lawn chairs are permitted.
International Festival returns
Area residents are invited to the Plano International Festival from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 15 in at Haggard Park. This festival is the largest, longest running multicultural festival in North Texas and have been bringing the sights, sounds and tastes of the world to Plano for 18 years. Admission is free. The Plano Symphony Orchestra will pair with local dance groups to bring multicultural performances to life.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
