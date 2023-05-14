Here are five things to do in Allen this week.
Allen Public Library presents The Great Chief: Quanah Parker
Listen to Quanah Parker's great-great-grandson Lance Tahmahkera speak about the legendary Comanche Chief at 7:30 p.m. May 18 at the Allen Public Library.
As a significant element of the Texas mystique, the story of Cynthia Ann Parker and her son Quanah Parker constitute a sensational chapter in Texas history. The Comanche leader Quanah Parker was the only late nineteenth century Native American chief never defeated on the battlefield and became known as The Great Chief.
As a child, Cynthia Ann was kidnapped by Comanche raiders and raised as a Comanche. She later married Peta Nocona, the chief who gained fame for his raids on white settlements. They had 3 children: Quanah, Pecos and Topsannah. Quanah was the only one who survived to adulthood.
Living from approximately 1845 to 1911, Quanah Parker is remembered for his leadership and bridging the gap between the U.S. government and Native Americans. Lance observes, “When he did surrender in 1875, his greatness as a leader was showing. He helped transition us from the nomadic hunter-warrior lifestyle to the everyday life that we have now.”
Can’t be there in person? The program will be streamed live on ACTV. For online, cable channel, and streaming app options, view the Watch ACTV page or use the live streaming link provided in the sidebar.
Allen à la Mode: Melt Ice Creams
Allen Parks and Recreation is throwing a sweet shindig, and the whole community is invited. Melt Ice Cream's Joy Ride truck is dishing out free scoops of ice cream. Swing by Allen Senior Recreation Center May 16 from 12:30-1:15 p.m. or until the scoops are gone. This come-and-go event is sure to be a hit with ice cream lovers of all ages.
Allen public library to hold science lecture
Join Lowell Waite, lecturer from the Department of Geosciences at the University of Texas at Dallas, as he discusses the Cretaceous Seaway, an ancient sea that covered the DFW region during the age of the dinosaurs.
The event is slated to take place 7- 8:30 p.m. May 18 at the Allen Public Library.
Allen Arts Festival
The last day of the Allen Arts Alliance Arts Festival will run from noon to 6 p.m. May 14 at Watters Creek at Montgomery Farm. Proceeds benefit local arts and culture organizations, as well as school and community based art education and art access programs including: Allen Civic Ballet, Allen’s Community Theatre, Allen Philharmonic Orchestra and Symphony Chorus, Allen Heritage Guild, Friends of the Allen Public Library/Allen Reads, Note-Ably North Texas Chorus and Visual Arts League of Allen (VALA).
Dallas Card Show
The Dallas Card Show is returning to Allen with another four-day event showcasing the greatest card and sports memorabilia all day from May 18-21 at the Marriott Dallas Allen Hotel & Convention Center.
- Guest Appearances
- Signed Autographs
- Shopping for Memorabilia
- Witness some of the BIGGEST trades
Get more info at: https://www.dallascardshow.com/dallascardshow
