Clark Cipoletta Allen

The Allen basketball team celebrates the 200th coaching win for head coach Clark Cipoletta following the Eagles’ 67-53 victory at Little Elm on Friday.

 David Wolman / Staff Photo

LITTLE ELM – Allen head boys basketball coach Clark Cipoletta wasn’t aware that he was closing in on a career milestone, but his players were all in.

On Friday morning, Allen’s players told Cipoletta that they were going to win Friday’s road game against the Lobos for him. Cipoletta replied, “What makes this one so special?”

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments