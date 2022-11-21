Known for her warm smile, Judy Lynn Morrison served as a stalwart employee at Allen City Hall for over two decades. She passed away on November 12, 2022.
Helping Allen transition from a rural environment to a prosperous and emerging city, Morrison began her career with the city by serving as the administrative secretary to the past city manager Jon McCarty. Later, she became Allen’s city secretary and continued in that role until she retired in 2002.
“Judy was always focused and diligent on performing her job,” Former Allen Mayor Joe Farmer said. “She was kind, demonstrated grace under all circumstances and always remained approachable to everyone. She was a delight to work with, and I always appreciated her loyalty to me, the Council and City Manager.”
Judy is the recipient of the prestigious North Texas Municipal Clerk Association’s “Municipal Clerk of the Year” award, the organization’s highest honor. For City of Allen colleagues who had the honor of working with Judy, her passing is a tragic loss.
“I had the pleasure of meeting Judy in the mid to late 1980s while volunteering to serve the City of Allen,” Mayor Ken Fulk said. “She was always so positive, friendly and kind to all who came in contact with her. She also had such an infectious smile and was always a pleasure to talk to. In a way, she became a surrogate mother to me over time. Judy also modernized and transformed the Allen City Secretaries office to an extremely well-run segment of our government. She made it a highly professional department that elevated the way we conducted business and complied with ever-changing State Laws. I always enjoyed hearing Judy talk about the many camping trips she and Jim went on as well as her bird-watching escapades. She had an eye for the birds.”
Morrison served five mayors during her tenure with the city of Allen: Mickey Pearson, Don Rodenbaugh, Joe Farmer, Kevin Lilly and Steve Terrell.
“On a personal note, when I began employment with the city as a mustached kid, Judy was most welcoming and encouraging,” Cultural Arts Supervisor Tom Keener said. “Her passing is a loss to this community and for me personally.”
A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at Accasia’s Event Venue, 351 Southwind Ln, Fairview, TX 75069, at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, November 27.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.