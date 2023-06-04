Lexi Choi, a seventh-grader at Curtis Middle School, received national recognition for her artistic talents. Lexi won the Overall Award of Excellence in the Texas PTA Reflections art program and advanced to the National PTA Reflections competition, where she earned an award of excellence. Choi’s artwork, titled “Colorful Future,” earned her a young artist scholarship and a special silver-plated medallion from the National PTA.
Tell our readers about yourself.
My name is Lexi Choi, and I am soon to be an 8th grader in Curtis Middle School. I moved to United States with my family when I was in 3rd grade. I have very loving parents and older sister. My positive side is where I can be really energetic and friendly. I love meeting new people and making friends, going out. Sometimes I can be quite the opposite- I would try my best to avoid people so I don’t get too tired or held back. Overall, I would say that I am pretty funny.
How did you begin making art?
I always loved drawing since I was little. But I started to take art seriously when I was 10. I was reading/watching manga and anime, then I thought; “I want to draw like this when I grow up.” I think that’s what it kept my motivation going. To be good at art and express myself through art.
What is your favorite medium?
I mostly use pencil, digital, acrylic paints, and watercolor. but if I had to pick my favorite, it would be acrylic paints for now. My favorites change pretty often so it actually depends on what I feel like when I start working on my project.
How did you feel when you learned about your award?
I was very surprised, and so was people around me. We were thinking we would only go to the States and fail, but when my mom and sister got an email while I was at school, it was very unexpected. I was also extremely happy and excited when I heard the news. I didn’t think I would get through so many people.
What is the biggest challenge in finding inspiration?
My biggest challenge in finding the inspiration is considering what emotions and thoughts viewers would get from my artwork. I want to make my intentions and emotions clear with my projects but sometimes it doesn’t get delivered to viewers perfectly. However, I want people to feel something similar to me.
How long have you lived in Allen?
I grew up in Korea and I have been living in Allen for five years. I met so many friends and different families around. They were so kind and welcoming when I came and so was the teachers. I didn’t even know ABCs when I moved to United States but everyone was understanding and helped me a lot with language and culture.
What's your favorite childhood memory?
My favorite memory was when I got a bunny for a pet. I was still in Korea when I got them. I was holding my sister’s hand and heading home when she asked me “If you can get any pets, what would it be?” I told her few animals including pet bunny — and when we got home from that walk, there were three bunnies at home waiting for me and my sister. My favorite one was a fluffy and black and white colored. It had a small dot on their forehead.
What are your hobbies?
I am currently doing art, taekwondo, and golf as after school activity. When I have free time, I look through a lot of art videos and funny videos on YouTube.
What's something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
That I wanted to be a professional pro-gamer when I was younger. I was obsessed with video games until I started to draw.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
