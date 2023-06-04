Lexi Choi 2.jpg

Lexi Choi's “Colorful Future”

Lexi Choi, a seventh-grader at Curtis Middle School, received national recognition for her artistic talents. Lexi won the Overall Award of Excellence in the Texas PTA Reflections art program and advanced to the National PTA Reflections competition, where she earned an award of excellence. Choi’s artwork, titled “Colorful Future,” earned her a young artist scholarship and a special silver-plated medallion from the National PTA.

Allen profile.jpg

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier.

