Zach Silvers is a social studies teacher and the social studies department head at the Lowery Freshman Center. He has been an educator and at the Lowery Freshman Center since 2006 and has taught both World Geography and AP Human Geography. When the decision was made to offer the AP Human Geography course in Allen, he was asked to develop the curriculum and design the course. Silvers has been teaching it ever since.
How did you get involved with Allen ISD?
I was fortunate enough to be placed at the Lowery Freshman Center for my student teaching and subsequently accepted a job teaching World Geography afterwards.
What does your role entail?
I teach Geography (primarily AP Human Geography) and lead the social studies department.
How did you feel when you found out you earned the Frank R. Kemerer Award?
I was surprised, honored, and grateful. I have been blessed to work with an amazing team, have the support of an outstanding administration, and work in the best school district in the state.
What’s your biggest inspiration for teaching?
My inspiration for teaching started with both my parents, who continue to teach me a variety of things, and my AP Calculus teacher, Doris Kottwitz. Today, my biggest inspiration is the students I teach. I get a unique opportunity to build meaningful relationships with some amazing kids and support them. I get to teach students about the world but also support them in their development of skills that will help them be successful throughout high school and beyond the classroom.
How do you help students get in touch with their passions?
I believe effective teachers build relationships and invest in students. I help students get in touch with their passions by encouraging them to pursue interests and take on challenges. I also make it a point to provide opportunities for all of us to get to know each other better throughout the year and find common interests.
How long have you lived in the area?
I've lived in the DFW area my entire life (40 years). I grew up and went to school in Plano, received my bachelor's degree from UT Dallas, and received my master's degree from UNT.
What’s your favorite childhood memory?
Some of my fondest childhood memories are of the family camping trips we took to Arkansas. My dad had a Volkswagen camper bus, and we (mom, dad, brother, sister, and me) would travel to Arkansas for a couple of weeks each summer and enjoy the outdoors as well as time with close family friends.
What are your hobbies?
I enjoy travelling, hiking, playing video games, and cheering on the Dallas Stars!
What’s something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I didn't really consider a career in teaching until about halfway through my time in college. I originally went to school to study accounting and, at that time, worked at a financial institution for several years. I even worked in graphic design with a couple of my closest friends for a few years. Additionally, my parents bought us a horse when I was very young, and I used to ride competitively (in rodeos).
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
