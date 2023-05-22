ZSilvers.jpg

Zach Silvers is a social studies teacher and the social studies department head at the Lowery Freshman Center. He has been an educator and at the Lowery Freshman Center since 2006 and has taught both World Geography and AP Human Geography. When the decision was made to offer the AP Human Geography course in Allen, he was asked to develop the curriculum and design the course. Silvers has been teaching it ever since.

How did you get involved with Allen ISD? 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

