From The Farm to downtown, the city of Allen is seeing a lot of incoming development.
Here are some of the projects coming to Exchange Parkway:
Gateway Forest Apartments
This project is for a 275-unit urban residential development. There will be two runs of townhomes along Ridgeview Dr. to act as a buffer. There will also be a ﬁve-story parking garage centrally located for use by the urban residential residents. Lastly, there will be a three-story leasing office and amenity center.
New retail Alma Drive and Exchange Parkway
This project is for a 7,980 square-foot building that will be used primarily for retail and restaurant uses. The site will be 75% retail use with 25% dedicated for restaurant use. Primary access will be off of N. Alma Dr. with secondary access through the neighboring sites. Some of the approved businesses coming in include Paragon Dental, Kids R Kids and Salad and Go.
Twin Creeks at Watters
The Twin Creeks Watters project, located at Watters Road and Exchange Parkway, is a mixed-use development with commercial uses located along Exchange Parkway that transitions through townhomes to single-family detached units on the northern portions of the property. Open spaces and connections to surrounding roads will exist throughout the property to allow for pedestrian and vehicle traffic.
Exchange Business Center
Allen Business Center is a site plan to construct three buildings on two lots. Lot 6A will have one 49,123 square-foot building and Lot 6B will have one 10,485 square-foot building and one 10,616 square-foot building. The site will be accessible through existing entrances off of Exchange Parkway and Central Expressway North.
Stephen G Terrell Recreation Center
The Stephen G Terrell Recreation Center is a project being developed by the City of Allen Parks and Recreation Department on a 61.32 acre tract of land. On this tract will be a 148,576 square-foot building. There will also be development of hike and bike trails along Exchange Pkwy. connecting to Ridgeview Dr.
H-E-B
Set to open in Fall 2023, H-E-B’s next store will be located at the northwest corner of Exchange Parkway and Greenville Avenue, across the street from Allen High School. This will be the company’s fourth location currently under construction in Collin County, which also includes stores in Frisco, Plano, and McKinney.
Allen will be the first location in North Texas to include a H-E-B Wellness Primary Care clinic as a part of the store format. The H-E-B Wellness Primary Care clinic will offer full service primary care for all individuals ages 12 and older, operating in coordination with registered dietitians with a food first philosophy rooted in science. Services will include primary care, physical therapy, health/nutrition coaching, clinical pharmacists, specialty referrals and labs to create a coordinated approach to healthcare under one roof.
