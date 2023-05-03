Allen water tower file.jpg
File photo

The year 2022 was big for the staff of Allen's Planning and Zoning Commission, as the city continued to grow.

According to the committee chair Dan Metevier, planning and zoning saw 48 total cases in 2022 — an increase from 38 cases in 2021. Metevier said while the planning and zoning commission would see upwards of 62 or 63 cases in 2019 and before, city growth is on track to recover from the pandemic.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

