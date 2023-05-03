The year 2022 was big for the staff of Allen's Planning and Zoning Commission, as the city continued to grow.
According to the committee chair Dan Metevier, planning and zoning saw 48 total cases in 2022 — an increase from 38 cases in 2021. Metevier said while the planning and zoning commission would see upwards of 62 or 63 cases in 2019 and before, city growth is on track to recover from the pandemic.
Across the city of Allen, the commission helped determine the future of a total 1,143 acres from zoning changes to replats. Most zoning requests centered around Highway 121 and US 75. Of the requests, 29 were commercial developments, five were residential developments and eight were mixed-use developments.
Some of the more impactful projects planning and zoning oversaw, according to Metevier, include:
H-E-B, which started construction in Allen on May 25 off Greenville Avenue and Exchange Parkway. Set to open in late summer 2023, this will be the first location in North Texas to include a H-E-B Wellness Primary Care clinic as a part of the store format. The plot will sit on 118,000 square feet.
The 121/Chelsey Boulevard mixed-use development includes office, restaurant/retail and single-family uses. Along with the development, the 121 Chelsea Warehouse and 121 Technology Park aim to bring research and light industrial companies to the area. The Chelsea Commons will bring 129 attached single family homes and 11 HOA properties. The site will be accessed from Chelsea Boulevard and Ridgeview Drive.
While approved in 2021, Metevier said the HUB really shows how the lifecycle of a project can span multiple years.
Some of the larger projects that spanned over 50 acres included:
121 Technology Park, which spans 84 acres;
Allen Gateway at Highway 121 and Exchange Parkway, which spans 56 acres;
Sloan Corners, a mix of different uses from urban residential to entertainment, restaurant, and office uses spanning 260 acres;
TCC Allen, which spans 60 acres at Highway 121 and Custer Road;
The 121/Chelsea mixed-use development, which spans 84 acres;
The newly designated Downtown Allen, which spans 241 acres.
Projects that are currently under construction include:
The Dalcor Urban Residential project, a 7.37 acre multi-family development that will consist of three buildings at four stories each. There will be 340 total units with this development, 26 of which will be live-work units.
The Montgomery, a 7.68 acre mixed-use urban residential development with 370 total dwelling units. Twenty of these units will function as live/work units.
Alta at The Farm, a four-story urban residential building located within The Farm. It contains a five-story parking garage and a character park for recreational use.
The Allen Tech Hub project will house over 100,000 square feet of ofﬁce space in a four-story ofﬁce building at the northwest quadrant of Montgomery Boulevard. and U.S. 75. This development will take place on a 2.92 acre plot of land.
The Stephen G. Terrell Recreation Center is a project being developed by the City of Allen Parks and Recreation Department on a 61.32 acre tract of land. On this tract will be a 148,576 square foot building. There will also be development of hike and bike trails along Exchange Pkwy. connecting to Ridgeview Dr.
The Prestige Circle Office and Warehouse project is for a 25,000 square foot, two-story office building. Cross access will be provided with the development to the west. The site plan was approved on September 13, 2021.
New retail at Alma and Exchange will bring a 7,980 square foot building for 75% new retail and 25% restaurant uses.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
