As the 121 corridor continues developing, the city will begin looking at policies that focuses on maintaining the city’s infrastructure and continuing to provide community members with the same level of service.
The city of Allen is crossing a threshold from a growing to an established community.
As the community ages, the city has reached a point where it needs to revisit its policies, according to City of Allen Community Enhancement Director Lee Battle.
Since 2018, the city has addressed areas of reinvestment and maintenance. With current projects like The Farm, located at 1262 Blue Tractor Ln, downtown revitalization, growth along Highway 121 and more, Allen city leaders aim to round out its community by continuing to compete with neighboring cities still experiencing growth.
“As Allen ages as a community, we will have issues related to that the city will need to work on,” Battle said. “There's an impact on the community with physical, economic and social changes that every community goes through.”
At last week’s Allen City Council work session, Battle told council about the upcoming issues the city will need to address as it shifts its focus toward maintenance and reinvestment.
“One challenge is just the aging of the physical environment with public and private infrastructure, HOA infrastructure,” he said. “Over time, things need to be maintained and rehabilitated. There are needs associated with that.”
Allen City Manager Eric Ellwanger had previously told the Allen American that decades of planning has helped the city shape Allen, so it maintains its small, hometown feel while bringing new developments that residents and business owners can enjoy.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
