community.jpg

As the 121 corridor continues developing, the city will begin looking at policies that focuses on maintaining the city’s infrastructure and continuing to provide community members with the same level of service.

 Courtesy of the Hub

The city of Allen is crossing a threshold from a growing to an established community.

As the community ages, the city has reached a point where it needs to revisit its policies, according to City of Allen Community Enhancement Director Lee Battle.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments