Dealing with storm debris? Strong winds can knock down tree limbs, fence panels and trash bins. Here’s what Residents dealing with the aftermath of yesterday’s storm need to know to clean up.
Trash and recycling bins
Bins can be blown over or pushed away from collection points by straight-line winds. These bins must be set upright, within one foot of your curb or alley, before trucks are able to collect them. CWD is not responsible for carts that have blown over or spilled contents.
Who’s responsible for cleaning up storm debris?
Property owners are responsible for cleaning up trees, limbs and branches which fall on their property. This includes business owners, homeowners and HOAs. If you encounter a fallen limb or other storm debris on a City-owned park or trail, please report it using MyAllen.
If I hire a contractor, what should they do with debris?
Contractors must dispose of any construction materials, yard waste and other debris they handle while working on your home. This includes roofing, siding, trees, limbs and branches. When choosing a contractor, make sure all disposal fees are included in your contract.
If I do the cleanup myself, what should I do with debris?
Construction and remodeling materials are not accepted through Allen’s bulk waste pickup.
If you’re handling cleanup yourself, you can dispose of construction materials (including lumber, fence panels, shingles, sheet rock and plywood) at the NTMWD 121 Regional Disposal Facility (3820 Sam Rayburn Tollway, Melissa). These materials will incur a disposal fee. Construction and demolition materials may also be taken to the Plano Parkway Transfer Station (4030 W. Plano Parkway, Plano) but incur higher disposal fees than at the NTMWD 121 Regional Disposal Facility.
To access either facility, residents must show a current City of Allen water bill and current Texas drivers license with matching address. Loads must arrive in a car, pickup truck or flat-bed rental truck available at home improvement stores. No commercial loads, stake bed trucks or box trucks are permitted. Anyone who arrives in a contractor's truck will be considered a contractor and charged a disposal fee - even if they possess a utility bill and I.D.
Homeowners can schedule a pickup for small quantities of loose brush by calling CWD at 972.392.9300 (option 2).
Larger quantities than what CWD will collect must be taken to the NTMWD Custer Road Transfer Station (9901 Custer Road, Plano). Residents must show a current City of Allen water bill and current Texas drivers license with matching address. Loads must arrive in a car, pickup truck or flat-bed rental truck available at home improvement stores. No commercial loads, stake bed trucks or box trucks are permitted. Anyone who arrives in a contractor's truck will be considered a contractor and charged a disposal fee - even if they possess a utility bill and I.D.
Learn more about disposal options at CityofAllen.org/Trash.
