Allen city hall file photo
File photo

Dealing with storm debris? Strong winds can knock down tree limbs, fence panels and trash bins. Here’s what Residents dealing with the aftermath of yesterday’s storm need to know to clean up. 

Trash and recycling bins 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments