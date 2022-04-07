Credit Union of Texas Event Center has announced a new lease agreement that will keep the Allen Americans Professional Hockey Club in Allen through the 2026-27 season. The five-year deal, approved unanimously by Allen City Council, keeps in play a successful partnership that began in 2009.
“We’re glad that the community and visitors alike will continue to enjoy professional hockey at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center for years to come,” said City of Allen Mayor Ken Fulk. “The Allen Americans are a great asset to the city as a destination for sports and entertainment. As a home team, they have become an integral part of our community through the various charitable activities they support while giving us the opportunity to rally together with the #GoRed spirit.”
“We’re excited to have reached a new agreement," said Jack D. Gulati, owner of Allen Hockey Team, LLC. “The fan-centric arena has made the #RinkOfRed [Credit Union of Texas Event Center] the best place to watch affordable family-friendly hockey for our fans, and we are excited about the future of professional hockey in the DFW Metroplex.”
In addition to hosting the Allen Americans, Credit Union of Texas Event Center is also home to the Dallas Sidekicks Soccer Club (MASL) and will welcome the National Collegiate Wrestling Association National Championships in March. A complete list of upcoming events can be found at CUTXEventCenter.com.
