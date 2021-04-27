As our community works to recover from an unpredictable year, the City of Allen seeks to share opportunities for assistance and to streamline the application process as much as possible.
Allen’s Community Enhancement Department received several COVID-19 Relief Grant funds in 2021. Each fund source may vary in specific guidelines, but most require the same base information and income qualifications.
The city seeks to serve its residents as best it can by sharing opportunities for assistance and streamlining the application process as much as possible.
If you're not sure where to start, complete a COVID-19 Relief Assistance Checklist online and contact a city planner by email or call 214-509-4175.
Utility Bill Assistance
Eligible families may receive up to six months of payment assistance to bridge a financial crisis directly related to a COVID-19 financial loss. This program must meet federal guidelines established by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and applicants must meet federal income eligibility guidelines to qualify.
Tutoring Assistance
Eligible families living in the city of Allen with K-12 students currently enrolled in private, home school or public school may be eligible to receive professional tutoring assistance to help students overcome learning needs resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Tutoring Assistance Program is designed to pair students with tutoring professionals for direct one-on-one assistance. It is estimated that most students will receive one to two hours of tutoring a week as funding allows. This program must meet federal guidelines established by HUD, and applicants must meet federal income eligibility guidelines to qualify.
Rental and Utility Assistance Program
The City of Allen received $2.9 million in funding through Collin County from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program included in Congress's latest COVID-19 relief package. In addition, the City received $150,000 from the State of Texas for the Texas Emergency Rental Assistance and Eviction Diversion Programs. These programs have been combined to aid Allen citizens with rent and utility assistance per program guidelines.
Small Business Grant Program
Information on the Small Business Grant Program is forthcoming.
