City of Allen

After 25 years of service with Community Waste Disposal, Allen City Council member Daren Meis is considering looking at other solid waste removal providers.  

Allen City Council convened for a special meeting May 15 after postponing all business from its May 8 meeting. There, council discussed solid waste removal fees and continued contracts with CWD.

