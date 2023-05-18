After 25 years of service with Community Waste Disposal, Allen City Council member Daren Meis is considering looking at other solid waste removal providers.
Allen City Council convened for a special meeting May 15 after postponing all business from its May 8 meeting. There, council discussed solid waste removal fees and continued contracts with CWD.
Greg Roeman, president of CWD, told council that for the last 25 years, CWD’s service in Allen has grown from 10,000 to 30,000 homes, as well as the many restaurants in the community. In 2022, Roeman said CWD collected 1,100 tons of bulk solid waste, 4,000 tons of trash and 3,200 tons of compost.
Using natural gas-powered collection trucks, CWD emits 1/74th the amount of pollution a car emits daily. He added that using CWD’s natural gas vehicles instead of petroleum or diesel fueled cars is the equivalent of removing 12,000 cars off the road.
Roeman said that CWD aims to continue working with the city to encourage local “green” events like the Great American Cleanup, Allen USA and more.
Roeman said that CWD aims to expand its facilities to meet the rising demand of trash services and expand its recycling processing.
Community Services Director Steve Massey told council that the city has an ability to cap service fee increases to 5%. While typical increases are around 2.5%, Massey said the increase is due to recent inflation.
Massey emphasized that this does not mean residents will see a 5% increase in solid waste removal fees. The increase is what the city will pay to CWD, and resident fees will be decided in the city budget. The changes are slated to go into effect June 1, 2024.
Allen remains among the least expensive cities regarding solid waste removal compared to its neighboring communities, Massey said.
Massey said CWD requested that as the city continues its contract with Allen, it would like to see stricter enforcement when commercial bins exceed their weight limits. Massey proposed a $200 fine per extra ton of waste in the bin.
Council approved the 5% rate increase and a renewed contract with CWD in a 6-1 vote. Meis opposed the extended contract. He said that by 2029, the city will have gone 30 years with CWD, and he wanted residents to decide whether the community stick with the service provider or vote to go to bid.
Council member Carl Clemencich said CWD has been a good partner for Allen with its low costs, green initiatives and quick response to issues.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
