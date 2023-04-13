Tax.png

CFO Pete Phillis presented a proposed tax relief at a Tuesday city council meeting.

 City of Allen

Allen City Council has made its first step in providing tax relief to its residents.  

At a Tuesday Allen City Council meeting, the city’s Chief Financial Officer Pete Phillis presented an option to launch Allen’s first homestead tax exemption.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

