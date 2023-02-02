Allen city hall file photo
File photo

The city of Allen is making changes to its residential sidewalk program to help low-income residents.

According to the city, property owners are responsible for maintaining their sidewalks. The city of Allen currently offers to share in the cost of repairs, covering up to 50% of the total cost. Those who qualify can contact the city for an evaluation and repair of adjacent sidewalks.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments