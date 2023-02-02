The city of Allen is making changes to its residential sidewalk program to help low-income residents.
According to the city, property owners are responsible for maintaining their sidewalks. The city of Allen currently offers to share in the cost of repairs, covering up to 50% of the total cost. Those who qualify can contact the city for an evaluation and repair of adjacent sidewalks.
To qualify, the city said the sidewalk has to be located within the city’s right-of-way and must be a minimum of eight feet in length.
Another possible qualification is if sidewalk sections must also be up heaved or depressed causing an abrupt change in grade of 40% or more (two inches vertically or 10 inches horizontally) or creates an unsafe condition according to the city.
To render the city’s service, residents are required to pay their share of repair costs upfront.
At last week’s Allen City Council workshop, Allen Community Enhancement Director Lee Battle proposed an added benefit to low-income residents, where the city would pay for up to 75% of any needed sidewalk repairs.
"The council had asked staff to put together an option for residents who couldn’t pay for half of the sidewalk repairs,” Battle said.
To see if you qualify, contact (214) 509-4500.
Get Allen American news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.