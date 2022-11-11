CDBG.png

Erin Jones tells city council all that the city has accomplished this year in helping residents find quality affordable housing. 

 City of Allen

The city of Allen is continuing its five-year plan to help residents find and move into quality affordable housing.

At a Nov. 8 city council meeting,  Allen Planning Manager Erin Jones presented the state of Allen’s Community Development Bloc Grant program as of the 2021-22 fiscal year.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

