The city of Allen is continuing its five-year plan to help residents find and move into quality affordable housing.
At a Nov. 8 city council meeting, Allen Planning Manager Erin Jones presented the state of Allen’s Community Development Bloc Grant program as of the 2021-22 fiscal year.
According to Jones, the goal of the five-year plan is to preserve and expand the supply of quality affordable homes; educate residents on fair housing laws, maintenance and homeownership; expand accessibility of human services to low-to moderate-income residents and prepare for the coronavirus.
In the 2021-2022 year, all COVID-19 grants have been spent, Jones said.
This year, the city is focusing on rehabilitation, education and giving residents access to necessary services.
Through its home repair program, Allen offers up to $40,000 in grants for residents who need repairs and have lived in their home for at least 25 years.
For urgent repairs, the city offers up to $10,000 and is not dependent on how long a resident has occupied the home.
The goal for the 2021-22 year was serving 10 houses, Jones said. The city was able to complete 15 total projects with expenditures totaling $348,796. Jones said some of the previous year’s funding was able to go toward the 2021-22 year’s projects.
The city works with local organizations to help families in need and will supply the organizations grant funding to help Allen residents. This year, 74 families have been served.
In its property improvement programs, the city is able to get volunteers to help better residents’ homes.
This year, the city has completed 18 projects with 81 volunteers serving 365 hours.
After the presentation, Allen resident Paula Kelley expressed her gratitude for the city’s care for its residents after receiving help from the city’s property improvement program.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
