Allen’s Community Development Corporation met for a town hall Monday evening to discuss possible projects that would utilize a portion of Allen’s sales tax.
At the town hall, staff said that the city has garnered $142 million in sales tax for the community development corporation since 1996.
Key priorities for the community development advisory board include trails and park developments. Allen Assistant City Manager Tim Dentler said that having a good quality of life – which includes parks – helps generate more sales tax revenue.
Recently completed projects spearheaded by the Allen Community Development Corporation include Rolling Hills Park, work at Heritage Village, the addition of the locomotive at Allen Depot and other infrastructure projects.
Projects underway include the Bethany Lakes trail loop; the Terrell Recreation Center, slated to open by late summer; the Bark Yard and improvements at the Don Rodenbaugh Aquatic Center.
At the town hall, several residents spoke about projects they would like to see in Allen including a full, 18-hole disc golf course, shading at the locomotive and at the instructional area at the Twin Creeks golf course, pickle ball courts, more accessibility and more native plants in Allen parks.
Projects recommended by staff before the town hall include a $100,000 allocation for an accessibility transition plan, a $100,000 allocation for an erosion study, $150,000 for winter decoration in downtown Allen, $100,000 for a multipurpose court needs assessment and $1 million for a redevelopment at Ford Park.
The requested projects will go to the city’s legal department for review before returning to the Allen Community Development Corporation on April 17 for finalization.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
