Jason Cooley, Ph.D. will become the City of Allen’s first executive director of the Allen Community Development Corporation (CDC), an entity which administers dedicated sales tax funding to invest in Allen’s quality of life.
Cooley currently serves as the Chief Innovation Officer at the City of Frisco, the latest position in nearly two decades of local government service. In this role, Cooley acted as a project manager for the City of Frisco’s capital improvements, including the recently renovated Frisco Police Department and construction of the new Frisco Public Library. He was also charged with coordinating innovations in government service delivery through the Lean Six Sigma employee academy and overseeing pilot programs, such as Wing drone delivery.
“We are fortunate to have Jason join our team. He brings an excellent skill set of building robust programs from a foundational starting point,” said Allen City Manager Eric Ellwanger. “Working with the board, he will be able to provide more focus on long-term strategy for use of CDC sales tax revenue.”
The Allen CDC consists of seven citizen board members appointed by Allen City Council. The board determines the best way to use funds generated from the half-cent sales tax approved by Allen voters in 1996. Previous projects have included playground improvements, trail development, restoration of the Allen Heritage Village and support for the annual Allen USA Celebration.
Allen CDC funding has been instrumental in funding commercial development projects like The Hub and Watters Creek Convention Center that generate visitor or tourism related tax revenue and add to the many amenities available to Allen residents.
Through Cooley’s influence, the City of Allen expects the Allen CDC will benefit from stronger community partnerships, increased bandwidth for research and project analysis, and greater alignment with the strategic priorities of Allen City Council.
Cooley’s previous positions in the cities of McKinney, Addison and Arlington were primarily focused on strategic use of resources, analysis of program performance and pursuit of innovative changes to government service delivery. His reputation for adaptability also led to Cooley’s repeated tapping for interim roles, including acting director of Frisco Parks & Recreation and interim finance director for the City of McKinney.
For Cooley, open-ended thinking—called “blue sky thinking” by some—is the most exciting part of his work. He says it begins by asking a simple question: What if?
“I’ve made a career out of starting brand new positions, things that no one had ever done, because of a unique skill set that fit the needs. I’m able to hit the ground running,” said Cooley. “I’ve always looked at Allen as one of the premier cities you could possibly live in and work in, and am honored to carry the charge of making it even better.”
Cooley holds a doctoral degree in philosophy of public affairs from the University of Texas at Dallas, and previously achieved bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Southern Mississippi. In addition to his work in municipal government, Cooley serves as an adjunct professor for the University of North Texas.
