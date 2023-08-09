Cooley.jpg

Jason Cooley

Jason Cooley, Ph.D. will become the City of Allen’s first executive director of the Allen Community Development Corporation (CDC), an entity which administers dedicated sales tax funding to invest in Allen’s quality of life.

Cooley currently serves as the Chief Innovation Officer at the City of Frisco, the latest position in nearly two decades of local government service. In this role, Cooley acted as a project manager for the City of Frisco’s capital improvements, including the recently renovated Frisco Police Department and construction of the new Frisco Public Library. He was also charged with coordinating innovations in government service delivery through the Lean Six Sigma employee academy and overseeing pilot programs, such as Wing drone delivery. 


Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

