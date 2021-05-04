The city of Allen has hired Peter Phillis, a veteran financial manager with more than 28 years of experience, to lead the city’s finance department. Phillis has extensive experience in local government, including a long tenure in the City of Mansfield as Deputy City Manager and Chief Financial Officer.
Phillis spent more than 20 years in the city of Mansfield where he achieved numerous upgrades to the city’s credit ratings, including the coveted AAA rating from Standard & Poor’s. He also served as an instrumental advisor in Mansfield’s economic development program and helped design numerous public and private partnerships to support recreational venues. During his tenure he managed all financial aspects of the city and provided critical insight and financial forecasts to help guide short- and long-term operations.
“Pete brings a steady hand of leadership and decades of experience to our executive team,” said Allen City Manager Eric Ellwanger. “His long tenure in guiding a growing, family-centered city makes him an excellent fit for our organization’s culture and the high expectations of our community.”
In Mansfield, Phillis was an instrumental advisor in two successful capital improvement programs which generated significant funding for the city’s streets, along with new city facilities. He restructured several solid waste contracts to help launch Mansfield’s first cart recycling program and implemented several new e-commerce tools to simplify business processes for citizens and employees.
He has also testified on numerous occasions before the Texas House of Representatives and the Texas Senate on proposed legislation affecting local governments.
“I have spent 23 years of my life in public service and find it personally and professionally rewarding,” said Phillis. “It is very special see people working, living and playing in a city as a result of one’s own involvement, development and maintenance.”
Phillis most recently held the position of Finance Director for the city of Cedar Hill. Prior to his government service, Phillis worked in the private sector as a CFO and controller for Crouzet Corporation, a senior manager at Waters & Murray, CPAs and a senior auditor at Arthur Andersen. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Harding University and is a member of the International City/County Management Association (ICMA) and Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA).
