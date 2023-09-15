Allen Heritage Guild.jpg
As Allen nears full buildout, city staff, in partnership with the Allen Heritage Guild, has begun focusing on preserving and restoring the town's history.

On Sept. 20, the city of Allen will hold a ribbon cutting with the Allen Heritage Guild to celebrate major restorative efforts to the Allen Heritage Village.


