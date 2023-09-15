As Allen nears full buildout, city staff, in partnership with the Allen Heritage Guild, has begun focusing on preserving and restoring the town's history.
On Sept. 20, the city of Allen will hold a ribbon cutting with the Allen Heritage Guild to celebrate major restorative efforts to the Allen Heritage Village.
“This has been a project in the making for a number of years,” Parks and Recreation Director Kate Meacham said. “We had some previous improvements made to some of the different structures we had onsite. A few years ago, former Mayor Steven Terrell pulled together an ad-hoc committee to find out what the vision would be to complete Allen Heritage Village.”
Developed by city of Allen in cooperation with the Allen Heritage Guild, the Heritage Village is a collection of Allen’s oldest remaining homes, outbuildings and a preserved church. The relocated structures sit on several acres of land in Allen’s old residential area, forming a park where guests can visit and learn about Allen history. Over the last few years, the guild and city have worked together to bring the last finishing touches to the village, including security systems, relocation of a historic barn from Anna and other major restorative efforts.
“The Allen Heritage Guild has been around for a very long time and has been a driving force in making this project happen,” Meacham said. “We have a lot of structures onsite where they have curated with artifacts and different things to tell the story of Allen, now that we've reached that point of all the structures being complete.”
As the city nears buildout, community members have collaborated to help preserve Allen’s roots and educate residents on the city’s origins.
“Allen's always taken pride in where it's come from,” Meacham said. “I think in particular, as we approach buildout in our community, it reinforces that focus back into the small pockets of history we have and preserving those, while growing out.”
To help with the city’s efforts to preserve its local history, the city budgeted for a new heritage and cultural administrator to act as a liaison with the guild, as well as activating the village through programming.
“We invested over $2 million in this last renovation, so we want to make sure the value we brought to the site is realized within the community,” Meacham said. “This person will work with different school groups, do programming for groups from little kids to seniors to educate residents on the historic value of where Allen came from and provide an overall educational experience.”
Featured Local Savings
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.