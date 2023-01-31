Allen snow
Courtesy of the city of Allen
The city of Allen has announced that road conditions are quickly deteriorating in the area as icy weather continues.
"Please stay off the roads unless it is absolutely essential, and be cautious when walking on paved surfaces, such as sidewalks and parking lots, to avoid the risk of falls," the city said.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

