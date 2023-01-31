The city of Allen has announced that road conditions are quickly deteriorating in the area as icy weather continues.
"Please stay off the roads unless it is absolutely essential, and be cautious when walking on paved surfaces, such as sidewalks and parking lots, to avoid the risk of falls," the city said.
City employees are currently applying sand to bridges, overpasses and major intersections, the city said.
Allen gives priority attention to bridges, intersections and main thoroughfares when responding to ice and snow, but slicks spots can develop quickly in these areas. The city said it does not have the resources to treat all residential/neighborhood streets during snow and ice events, and residents should avoid all unnecessary travel.
Service will slide at least two days for remaining Monday customers and at least one day for all customers whose collections are typically scheduled for Tuesday-Friday. Customers should keep trash/recycling bins, lawn waste and other accepted items at the collection point until service occurs.
Get Allen American news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.