ami.jpg

City of Allen personnel install the first residential test water meter.

 

 Courtesy of City of Allen

The city of Allen announced that the installation of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), commonly known as smart water meters, is slated to begin this October. The announcement comes after the Allen City Council approved the purchase of additional smart water meters in its July 12 meeting.

Smart water meters offer many benefits over the current touch read meters, including more frequent meter readings, conserved transmitter battery life, equal billing intervals, a customer portal with detailed water use insights, and leak notifications from the portal, according to the city of Allen website.

ami2.jpg

The AMI installation in Allen will begin in October and is expected to be complete by December 2023.

 
