Allen's upcoming bond election will include potential downtown improvements among other projects.

Allen residents can expect a November bond election that will provide funds toward finance, public safety, parks and downtown improvements, public art, streets, infrastructure and neighborhood improvements.

In preparation for the public bond election, Allen City Council appointed six members to a bond steering committee. The typically five to seven-year process allows Allen voters to consider funding large community projects more quickly such as streets, trails, parks, public facilities and more through general obligation bonds.

