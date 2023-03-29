Allen residents can expect a November bond election that will provide funds toward finance, public safety, parks and downtown improvements, public art, streets, infrastructure and neighborhood improvements.
In preparation for the public bond election, Allen City Council appointed six members to a bond steering committee. The typically five to seven-year process allows Allen voters to consider funding large community projects more quickly such as streets, trails, parks, public facilities and more through general obligation bonds.
Steering committee members will help gather resident input and prioritize needs for the City of Allen in specific areas of interest.
The steering committee will be led by Chair Robin Sedlacek, who served on council from 2007 to 2019. Sub-committee chairs include Kurt Kizer, who will focus on finance; Gary Rodenbaugh, who will focus on parks and downtown improvements; Jane Bennett, who will focus on public art, Michael Schaeffer, who will focus on public safety and Jim Waldbauer who will focus on streets, infrastructure and neighborhood improvements.
Over the next several months, all community members will have opportunities to attend public meetings and directly participate in subcommittees to share their input and ideas. Steering committee members will collect public input and make a final bond recommendation to Allen City Council. The final propositions are expected to go before voters in the November 7, 2023 election.
During Allen’s last bond process in 2016, resident input led to the approval of $93 million for major projects including a new fire station, a new police firearms training facility, the expansion of Allen Public Library, infrastructure improvements, roadway expansions, the upcoming Stephen G. Terrell Recreation Center and more.
