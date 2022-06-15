A citywide curfew for minors in Allen will remain in effect for another three years, the Allen City Council decided in a unanimous vote Tuesday night.
The vote was for an ordinance that would have subjected all minors over the age of nine and under the age of 17 to a citywide curfew of 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
Deputy Police Chief Kenneth Myers told the council that juveniles will not be cited if they are accompanied by a parent or running an errand for them, in a vehicle, en route to or returning home from work, involved in an emergency situation or on a sidewalk in front of their residence.
Myers told the council that only five citations under this offense were issued in 2021, and that the citations are generally issued if the juvenile in question is suspected of engaging in criminal activity or acts in a non-compliant way towards officers.
Two residents spoke in opposition of this ordinance, including Nathan Polsky, a former Allen City Council candidate and activist who serves as Vice Chair of the Collin County Libertarian Party.
“Reading through the ordinance in question, it appears that you are trying to prevent crime committed by teenagers," Polsky said. "If you’re trying to protect them, you wouldn’t need to fine them $500 and cause additional burden on their families.”
Upon the end of citizens comments, members of council asked Myers how the ordinance would be enforced in seemingly benign situations (Councilman Dave Shafer cited an example of juveniles eating dinner at Whataburger, while Councilman Daren Meis cited an example of one juvenile going to a friend's house.)
Myers implied that such circumstances would be unlikely to result in citations, as citations under the ordinance are rare since officers have virtually unbridled discretion in their enforcement of it.
State law dictates that the curfew ordinances in Texas municipalities must be reauthorized by their governing body every three years in order to remain effective.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
