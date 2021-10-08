A federal class action lawsuit filed against Allen ISD was dismissed Thursday, court documents filed in the Eastern District of Texas revealed.
The lawsuit was filed in September on behalf of a proposed class consisting of two Allen ISD students (identified as John Doe I and Jane Doe I) for what their counsel alleged was a violation of the district’s “duty to assure the right to life of … all students” amid its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Allen ISD spokesperson David Hicks said in a statement Thursday evening that the district presented evidence in an Oct. 1 motion hearing that its COVID-19 protocols reduced the spread of the virus and prevented infections.
“Allen ISD presented a strong case in Court, which likely influenced the plaintiffs to dismiss their lawsuit,” the statement said. “This is an important victory for the District. The lawsuit placed a significant burden on Allen ISD, costing the district tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees, as well as countless man hours of work. Unfortunately, because the case was filed under federal law, Allen ISD cannot recoup its attorneys’ fees. However, the District is pleased that that the lawsuit has come to an end. Although the plaintiffs may decide to sue the District again, and the rules likely permit such action, Allen ISD is confident that it follows the law, and will continue to follow the law, and any future suit against the District regarding this matter would be frivolous.”
The attorneys for the plaintiffs could not immediately be reached for comment, while those for the defendant referred to Allen ISD's statement and declined to make further comment.
