A program designed to incentivize energy-efficient upgrades to existing facilities was established by the Collin County Commissioner's Court in a Monday meeting.
The program, Collin County Property-Assessed Clean Energy (PACE), will work with national lenders and municipalities within the county to financially help private sector firms make facility and technology upgrades in a way that makes them more energy efficient and helps them conserve more water.
The county will partner with the Lone Star PACE program, which was established by the Texas Legislature's Property-Assessed Clean Energy Act of 2013. The bill holds that funding for qualifying facilities may be used for permit fees, material and labor costs, inspection fees, administrative fees and other expenditures.
These financial incentives do not go to a particular developer or property owner, but rather, are attached to certain properties regardless of who owns them.
The PACE program will help improve the environment while also lowering utility bills and increasing property values, county documents say.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.