Residents are invited to the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce’s Coffee and Connections from 7:30-9 a.m. Oct. 18 at the Dinosaur Company.
The event sponsor will be CA Acupuncture and Chiropractic Clinic with spotlight speaker Dr. Steiner.
All are welcome to the morning business building session and will have the opportunity to give their 30-second “elevator speech” promoting your business. Coffee will be provided.
New woodworking business joins chamber
Flatbill Woodworks has joined the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce. Flatbill Woodworks is a small woodworking company that creates a variety of customizable wooden boards and more. Residents can learn more on the Flatbill Woodworks page or by emailing scott@flatbillwoodworks.com.
Gather, talk, inspire
Shine and Fly was created to help women love themselves and become healthier, physically and mentally. This group is a place to gather, talk about struggles or happiness, share recipes, and inspire others hoping to help with healing. Residents can learn more by calling Cynthia Thompson at 972-467-3608.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
