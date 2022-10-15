Coffee and Connections

Residents are invited to the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce’s Coffee and Connections from 7:30-9 a.m. Oct. 18 at the Dinosaur Company.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

