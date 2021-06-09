North Texans have several opportunities in June and July to provide their feedback on the ongoing update to the regional public transportation coordination plan, Access North Texas.
The North Central Texas Council of Governments has scheduled virtual public meetings for noon Wednesday, 6 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. Saturday to allow Collin County residents a chance to learn about the plan and the update process. Meeting attendees are encouraged to provide feedback to planners about their experiences with transportation, challenges they have faced and their future needs.
Additionally, they can provide input through an online survey at www.accessnorthtexas.org. Surveys are available in English or Spanish through July 31, regardless of attendance at a meeting. A separate survey is available for agency representatives.
A virtual public meeting series is also scheduled for other counties, includuing Denton County. Meeting times for Denton County are 2 p.m. June 23, 6 p.m. June 24 and 11 a.m. June 26.
Residents can find registration links on the Access North Texas website, www.accessnorthtexas.org. Once registered, they will be sent a link to access the meeting virtually.
The process to update Access North Texas began in April and will culminate in the adoption of the latest version of the plan next year. Meetings to discuss needs for Hunt, Johnson, Rockwall, Ellis, Navarro, Parker Palo Pinto and Wise counties have already been held but, residents of these counties can still provide feedback through the surveys available on the Access North Texas website.
As the regional public transportation coordination plan, Access North Texas identifies the transportation needs of older adults, individuals with disabilities and individuals with lower incomes.
The strategies identified in this plan will shape planning and funding decisions for public transportation in the region over the next four years. The plan includes prioritized strategies at the county and regional levels to improve access to work, medical appointments, education and the community.
A coordinated public transit-human services plan is required by the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act, the current federal transportation bill. Furthermore, Texas requires coordination among transportation providers, health and human service agencies, and workforce boards.
Residents can request a paper copy of the survey, the presentation, or any other meeting or survey accommodation through email at accessnorthtexas@nctcog.org or by calling
817-695-9240.
