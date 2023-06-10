Collin College
Courtesy of Collin College

The Collin College Black American Awareness Committee (BAAC) will host its Second Annual Juneteenth Celebration on Wednesday, June 14, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Plano Campus Living Legends Conference Center. This year’s theme is “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised.” The celebration is a free event and open to the public. 

Join organizers and BAAC members as they honor Juneteenth’s history through music, food, and culture. Student performances will include recording artist Taja Rochelle with a live band. There will also be dancing, artistic readings, and presentations by Collin College students and alumni. This event is funded by the Student Activity Fee Advisory Committee (SAFAC) of Collin College. 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

