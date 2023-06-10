The Collin College Black American Awareness Committee (BAAC) will host its Second Annual Juneteenth Celebration on Wednesday, June 14, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Plano Campus Living Legends Conference Center. This year’s theme is “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised.” The celebration is a free event and open to the public.
Join organizers and BAAC members as they honor Juneteenth’s history through music, food, and culture. Student performances will include recording artist Taja Rochelle with a live band. There will also be dancing, artistic readings, and presentations by Collin College students and alumni. This event is funded by the Student Activity Fee Advisory Committee (SAFAC) of Collin College.
Organizers believe this year’s Juneteenth Celebration will “inspire, uplift, encourage, and motivate others to take a stand for what’s right and just.”
“The revolution will not be televised, so please make sure you come join us so that you don’t miss out on any of the great information, fun, performances, and overall positive atmosphere,” said Dr. Cathy Donald-Whitney, chair of the district BAAC Committee. “Come be a part of the ‘revolution.’ Youdon’twant to miss it.”
The BAAC, formerly the African American History Month Committee, is dedicated to bringing awareness of Black American experiences and addressing issues affecting the lives and culture of Black Americans. The committee is committed to intentionally creating an inclusive and welcoming environment, treating all individuals with dignity and respect.
For more information on these events or the BAAC, please contact Dr. Donald-Whitneyat972.548.6717 orCWhitney@Collin.edu.The Plano Campus is located at 2800 E. Spring Creek Parkway in Plano.
Collin College serves more than 57,000 credit and continuing education students annually and offers more than 100 degrees and certificates, including a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), a Bachelor of Applied Technology (BAT) in Cybersecurity, and a Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) in Construction Management. The only public college based in Collin County, Collin College is a partner to business, government, and industry,providingcustomized training and workforce development. For more information, visitwww.collin.edu.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
