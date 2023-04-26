Fred Moses.jpg

Fred Moses
Morgan Wallace.jpg

Morgan Wallace
Scott coleman.jpg

Scott Coleman
Jay Saad.png

Jay Saad
Philip Timmons.jpg

Philip Timmons
Cathie Alexander.jpg

Cathie Alexander
Joe Minissale.png

Joe Minissale
Stacye Donald.jfif

Stacey Donald

Early voting is open now through May 2 and Election Day is Saturday, May 6, and the Collin College Board of Trustees has eight candidates on the ballot vying for three seats.

Fred Moses and Megan Wallace are running for a Place 1 seat. Scott Coleman, Jay Saad and Philip Timmons are vying for a Place 2 seat. Cathie Alexander, Stacey Donald and Joe Minissale are running for the Place 3 seat. Voters can access more information at collin.edu/aboutus/externalrelations/2023candidates.html.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

0
0
0
0
0

