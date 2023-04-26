Early voting is open now through May 2 and Election Day is Saturday, May 6, and the Collin College Board of Trustees has eight candidates on the ballot vying for three seats.
Fred Moses and Megan Wallace are running for a Place 1 seat. Scott Coleman, Jay Saad and Philip Timmons are vying for a Place 2 seat. Cathie Alexander, Stacey Donald and Joe Minissale are running for the Place 3 seat. Voters can access more information at collin.edu/aboutus/externalrelations/2023candidates.html.
Answers were taken from the Frisco Chamber of Commerce's candidate forum held on April 13.
Learn more about your Place 1 candidates:
What do you feel Collin College should do to stay abreast of developing and industry trends?
Fred Moses: One of the things we do well at Collin College is we have industry groups that our advisors meet with to keep abreast of changes going on. In addition to that, our leaders are out meeting with hospitals and major companies in the area to make sure the training and programs we provide line up with what they need. That’s important to our seeming relevant in the area. As a small business person, I know the value of training in the workforce.
Megan Wallace: The role of a community college in a growing economy is essential. In fact, the Texas Comptroller estimates that for every taxpayer dollar, the local economic return is $6.80. We need to invest wisely as a board, and money is going into the community. In order to partner better, we need to create programs that corporations want. Last year, the Competes Act made it possible for chips to be produced in the United States. These chip plants are coming, and we need to staff them. Federal funds are available through the NSF, and my goal is to use those funds to bring those jobs to North Texas.
Why are you running for the Collin College board of trustees?
Fred Moses: I graduated from a community college 50 years ago, so I know the value of this resource in our community. I want to continue making this an available resource to our residents in Collin County. I also want to make sure we have a great relationship with our business community. With several businesses in the area, we really need to train our students for the jobs available.
Megan Wallace: I went back to school as an adult learner in 2021 absolutely terrified. I had no idea what to expect. I had this vision of burnt-out teachers, kids who did not want to be there, and this caricature of what this experience would be. Then I got into the classroom, and I found that the professors are knowledgeable, committed, engaged and will do anything to help their students succeed. My classes are excellent and state of the art. There are challenges our school is facing, and there are issues we need to address. I have a moral imperative to be a part of the solution. The reason why I’m running is because I want to be part of the solution.
Get to know your Place 2 candidates:
What’s the biggest challenge facing Collin College right now, and how would you fix it?
Scott Coleman: The biggest challenge right now is the faculty. They are the backbone of our college. We’re nothing without our teachers or faculty. Recently, we have spent $1 million to illegally fire some professors at Collin College. That $1 million is what you paid as a taxpayer. For the business community, that’s a $6 million hit to our economy. One of the reasons why I’m running, the biggest imperative is we need to turn this around. The faculty does not feel supported. A lot of teachers feel under attack, and Collin College is no different. I will always stand with teachers and faculty.
Jay Saad: To clarify, there was not a $1 million spend. We had two deductibles we had to match, and there were two lawsuits that were $150,000 combined. That’s all the expenditures were. We didn’t have to pay $1 million in legal fees. How I measure a college is by a success ratio – How many of our students graduate or move onto higher education? That’s what’s important. We have the highest in the state. If you want to measure us on something, measure us on our success and our outcomes. Then you’ll have a good college.
Philip Timmons: I live in a world of priorities. You can only have one No. 1 priority, and for me, that’s not faculty. It’s students. The only reason a college exists is students. I listen to the students and what they would like to see different. They say there are administrative issues. They have a hard time signing up for classes, on and on. They like the teachers and the building, but they have a hard time getting into school and working through administration. That’s something the board is specifically responsible for.
What can you do as a trustee to make Collin College more inviting for our students?
Scott Coleman: These lawsuits are in the news, and we did pay lawyers for these fees. Saad said they were paid by insurance, but [citizens] paid the insurance. [Citizens] paid for those fees. I feel like a lawyer joke is in order because lawyers are expensive. They’re not cheap. All of us deserve to see how much was spent on legal fees. We haven’t seen that transparency.
To make teachers more comfortable, we need to create an environment where they feel supported and that they won’t get fired and have to sue. Being an administrator for the past 10 years, I will always stand up for my teachers and faculty. We must make sure they are adequately paid and supported and they don’t live in fear of what they teach, so they don’t get illegally fired.
Jay Saad: We have a program for our students and faculty. A lot of businesses have an EAP program. We have an SAP program for our students. It offers online counseling for a minimal cost to students. We focus on the health and well-being of our students, and that’s where we should spend our time. We should be focusing on graduating as many students while focusing on their and our faculty’s mental health.
Philip Timmons: Students have a hard time getting in the door and signing up for classes. It’s just pure administrative nonsense. These are young, impressionable youth. If you show up to community college, get kicked in the teeth and disenrolled from your classes, it’s administrative incomitance. The students don’t want to come back.
Get to know your Place 3 candidates below:
What should Collin College’s priorities be in this stage of the county’s growth?
Cathie Alexander: There are several things on the horizon that may be good for us to look at. I think having the lowest tuition and tax rate have set us in good stead, but there are so many international students that might need housing. I know our Spring Creek campus has housing, but I would like to explore putting housing in some of our other campuses. I would also like the community to know about all of the great things our college has done. Our women’s basketball team has gone to nationals this year. Why is that not in the news?
Stacey Donald: We have done really well with our bond the first time I was elected in 2017 and building our four new campuses. It is a big job developing a master plan that looks at potential growth patterns, how much and where we will grow. We’ve built some new campuses that are small now, but we built them to have space for expansion as the county expands. We’ve also paid a lot of attention to traffic, how the colleges will contribute to traffic issues and how we can mitigate those issues with new developments. Growth is a big priority.
Joe Minissale: The number one priority is the success ratio of our students. We have to strive toward increasing their success, whether it’s the academic success of a four-year school, achieving a certification or get that job they were wanting. Education changes lives, and that’s why Collin College is here. We also need to retain and recruit the best staff. You can’t have student success without the best staff. We have to be the number one employer in faculty and staff. Number three, we need to adapt to the growth of Collin County and the changing needs of the workforce. Lastly, I would not be in favor of competing with private apartment developers for dorms.
What resources does Collin College need to recruit and retain the best faculty?
Cathie Alexander: The board hires the president, and the president appoints provosts who go out and seek faculty. As a board, we can give a set of priorities, but we cannot directly hire teachers. Having a competitive pay scale and benefit package, people will look at Collin College as an alternative to another teaching location. I think that’s something we could advertise.
Stacey Donald: The three biggest things will be more open communication at all levels, because this is a cultural issue we’re continuing to work on but needs a lot of work. We also need to be better about providing benefits that cultivate loyalty. We have a lot of competition in the area with all the colleges and big corporations we have. We got paid family leave my first term, which is something I asked for. Now we need to expand it and be competitive.
Joe Minissale: This is a great question that I live every day as a hospital president. I had the pleasure of leading a team in McKinney that won a “5 Best Places to Work DFW” award. It’s compensation and great leadership. The leaders listen to and support the team. We need to make sure we have a positive work environment, and there’s a whole lot that goes into that. It’s the board’s responsibility to make sure the president and executive team going all the way down to the organization is there to listen and support the faculty and staff.
