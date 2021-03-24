Updated at 2:35 p.m. to include comment from Collin College.
The Collin College Board of Trustees faced continue backlash from protesters Tuesday night amid ongoing controversy stemming from the college’s perceived mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic, which labor rights activists allege led to the death of nursing professor Iris Meda.
It was also revealed that a fourth faculty member, English professor Barbara Hanson, came forward and accused administrators of unfairly terminating her employment.
“I am the third full-time female faculty member that I know of to be denied a multi-year contract and continued employment with no due process,” she said to the Board of Trustees.
Hanson said that this was revealed to her at a Jan. 28 meeting, where administrators cited her applying for two administrative positions and three negative student evaluation comments as reasons for not renewing her employment contract. According to Hanson, administrators inferred from these that she was not interested in teaching and was disengaged in her instruction.
“There is no policy, provision or institutional practice that indicates that an application for a different type of position is indicative of not being interested in one’s current position,” she added. “The three student comments presented at my notification meeting on [Jan. 28] were taken from one of 29 available courses that I have taught.”
Hanson is the fourth Collin College professor to accuse the school of unfairly ending their employment “with no due process.” Two of these instructors, humanities professor Audra Heaslip and education professor Suzanne Jones, alleged they were dismissed due to their publicly expressed views of the community college’s handling of the pandemic.
The other, history professor Lora Burnett, claimed administrators neglected to renew her contract following tweets in which she criticized former Vice President Mike Pence. She further alleged that State Rep. Jeff Leach personally pressured Collin College President H. Neal Matkin via text message to do so.
Leach said in a since-deleted tweet in response to Burnett, “The fact that you are no longer paid and your maniacal, obscene rhetoric no longer supported with Collin County taxpayer dollars is a win! A BIG WIN!”
Before Hanson revealed that her employment was terminated, another Collin College history professor, Michael Phillips, continued to criticize Matkin and other trustees for the non-renewed employment of the other three professors, all women.
“These three leaders could see that the pandemic would be a cataclysm. They were not listened to, and a tragedy befell a star human being named Iris Meda,” he said Tuesday night.
Phillips, whom Burnett referred to as “the William Lloyd Garrison of Collin College,” then reiterated his continued request that administrators launch a nursing scholarship in Meda’s honor and erect two portraits of her on campus.
“These are not unreasonable asks or difficult tasks. Iris Meda served her community, risked everything and we need to honor her properly. If the intent of this purge is [to] silence us, it has failed,” he added to enthusiastic applause from protesters.
Collin College marketing and communications director Marisela Cadena-Smith
When reached for comment, Collin College marketing and communications director Marisela Cadena-Smith said in an email to Star Local Media, “As it relates to Dr. Hanson, Collin College has policies and procedures to address employees’ concerns and rights, including a well-established process for conducting administrative appeals for issues such as the non-renewal of a faculty contract. The college has and will continue to follow those policies and processes. Therefore, out of respect for our employees’ privacy, the college will not provide further comment on this matter. Also, the college is considering the request to establish a scholarship in Ms. Meda’s honor, as it would consider any named scholarship request.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.