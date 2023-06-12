Collin College.png
Collin College

Collin College’s Student and Enrollment Services (SES) has reported a districtwide increase of 128.44 percent in virtual advising for the 2022-2023 academic year compared to 2021-2022. SES introduced a new virtual advising system after initially offering advising via Zoom, a virtual meeting platform.

            “Our team collaborated with Moderro Technologies to build a specially tailored virtual advising platform,” said Traci Ramsey, dean of student and enrollment services. “We know our students seek this convenient option and we wanted to improve it and keep it easily attainable for everyone.”

