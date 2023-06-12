Collin College’s Student and Enrollment Services (SES) has reported a districtwide increase of 128.44 percent in virtual advising for the 2022-2023 academic year compared to 2021-2022. SES introduced a new virtual advising system after initially offering advising via Zoom, a virtual meeting platform.
“Our team collaborated with Moderro Technologies to build a specially tailored virtual advising platform,” said Traci Ramsey, dean of student and enrollment services. “We know our students seek this convenient option and we wanted to improve it and keep it easily attainable for everyone.”
With this new platform, named Virtual Advising, students can access advising online with improved technology without any external software downloads. The system connects students and advisors via audio and video with fewer dropped calls. This improves efficiency throughout SES with faster service, more availability, and accurate live updates for students waiting in the advising queue.
“We can attribute the significant increase of Virtual Advising use to both the enhanced system, and the hard work and dedication of our staff,” said John Guillory, associate dean of student and enrollment services. “Advising is such an important step in any student’s educational journey and, with the support of our leadership and team, we’re confidently providing the best.”
The success of the system earned Collin College an invitation to an the upcoming EDUCASE 2023 Conference hosted by Moderro Technologies parent company, Cisco.
Collin College serves more than 57,000 credit and continuing education students annually and offers more than 100 degrees and certificates, including a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), a Bachelor of Applied Technology (BAT) in Cybersecurity, and a Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) in Construction Management. The only public college based in Collin County, Collin College is a partner to business, government, and industry, providing customized training and workforce development. For more information, visit www.collin.edu.
Get Allen American news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.