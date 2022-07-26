COLLIN COLLEGE

Collin College and its Collision Technology program today announced a new partnership with Enterprise Holdings to promote the growth and expansion of a two-year apprenticeship model that the Enterprise Holdings Foundation sponsors as the Collision Engineering Program (CEP).

Now active in five schools across the U.S., the program is designed in collaboration with the automotive industry and encourages schools and industry to work together to facilitate lifelong learning for the future leaders of the collision industry. Through this defined apprenticeship model, students receive real-world experience by working alongside industry experts while also earning their associate degree. This unique model provides students the opportunity to earn an income while completing their training.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments