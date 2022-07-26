Collin College and its Collision Technology program today announced a new partnership with Enterprise Holdings to promote the growth and expansion of a two-year apprenticeship model that the Enterprise Holdings Foundation sponsors as the Collision Engineering Program (CEP).
Now active in five schools across the U.S., the program is designed in collaboration with the automotive industry and encourages schools and industry to work together to facilitate lifelong learning for the future leaders of the collision industry. Through this defined apprenticeship model, students receive real-world experience by working alongside industry experts while also earning their associate degree. This unique model provides students the opportunity to earn an income while completing their training.
“Collin College’s Collision Technology program is pleased to partner with Enterprise Holdings and its Collision Engineering Program to spread the word about the extensive training and internship opportunities available in this growing field,” said Dr. Bill King, Technical Campus provost. “This apprenticeship program will be a vital link for informing students of the exceptional career opportunities available in collision repair and bringing them into a community of craftspeople who make a rewarding living doing what they love.”
With more than 70,000 new collision technicians needed between 2022 and 2025, and nearly 65,000 of those coming from labor force exits and transfers according to the TechForce Foundation, demand is significantly outpacing a steadily declining supply of postsecondary collision technician entrants.
To help close the gap, the Collision Engineering Program model is working to attract and develop entry-level talent to fill essential roles within the collision repair industry and enhance retention and advancement among collision repair technicians.
The Collision Engineering Program model replicates Ranken Technical College’s unique two-year apprenticeship model that not only increases the number of qualified technicians to address the ongoing industry technician shortage and skills gap, but also offers advanced education and ever-expanding career opportunities for participating students.
“The rapid pace of vehicle innovation and connectivity is adding demands on technicians to have expertise in technology and engineering, in addition to vehicle repair. As an industry leader, Enterprise is committed to supporting solutions to address the evolving field of collision repair,” said Mary Mahoney, vice president, Replacement and Leisure Division at Enterprise. “In addition to preparing students for success, the first-of-its-kind Collision Engineering Program also aims to change perception and increase awareness of opportunities in the industry.”
Since its launch in 2020, the CEP model has successfully completed its two-year pilot and is on track to double its footprint from four to eight schools across the country over the next three years. In addition to Collin College, the program is also operating at Ranken Technical College in St. Louis, Missouri; College of Lake County in Grayslake, Illinois; Contra Costa College in San Pablo, California; and Texas State Technical College in Waco.
The Collin College Technical Campus offers degrees and certificates in a wide range of disciplines, including automotive, construction, health care, information technology, and manufacturing. The college’s Collision Technology program is now accepting students at the campus for the Fall 2022 semester. Learn more about everything that the Technical Campus has to offer at www.collin.edu/campuses/technical.
Collin College serves more than 56,000 credit and continuing education students annually and offers more than 100 degrees and certificates, including a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), Bachelor of Applied Technology (BAT) in Cybersecurity, and a new Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) in Construction Management to be offered beginning Fall 2022. The only public college based in Collin County, Collin College is a partner to business, government, and industry, providing customized training and workforce development. For more information, visit www.collin.edu.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.