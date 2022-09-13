Collin County Logo

​Local Administrative District Judge Andrea Bouressa is now accepting applications for appointment to the Collin County Appraisal Review Board (ARB) for a 1- or 2-year term, to begin on Jan. 1, 2023, and end Dec. 31, 2023/2024. The ARB is a board of citizens that determines taxpayer protests of property appraisals made by the Collin Central Appraisal District (CAD).

ARB service requires a full-time commitment during the spring and summer months. In 2022, the Collin County ARB had over 27,000 hearings. Additionally, although members may not be scheduled every day, they must be available to serve every day if needed, including some Saturdays in May, June, and July. Members are compensated per-diem for meetings and are reimbursed for expenses incurred in the performance of their duties. Per diem compensation is generally in the amount of $125 per half-day session. ARB members are also required to attend training sessions. Hearings are usually held one week per month throughout the year.

