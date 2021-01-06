Collin County has established a partnership with multiple cities that aims to coordinate COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
Collin County Judge Chris Hill shared a statement Wednesday morning announcing the partnership. Allen, Celina, McKinney and Prosper are among the first 12 cities to join the partnership with more expected to join in the near future.
According to the statement, Collin County Health Care Services, and the cities will use a vaccine registration website that the county launched on Tuesday. As of Tuesday evening, over 30,000 county residents had registered for the waitlist.
The partnership announcement comes as Collin County Health Care Services awaits an additional shipment of vaccines. The 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine that the county department received on Dec. 28 have all been administered or allocated for those who fall in Phase 1A or 1B categories as defined by Texas Health and Human Services.
“When additional doses are provided by the state, CCHCS and the partnering cities will coordinate to administer the vaccine as quickly as possible to the individuals on the waitlist,” the statement read.
The county is also encouraging residents to contact their primary health care providers and local pharmacies about vaccine availability.
On Jan. 3, McKinney Mayor George Fuller announced that the city was working on a vaccine distribution response.
“The plan was to distribute directly to nursing homes and long term care facilities while also incorporating and utilizing many of the same outlets proven effective in annual flu vaccinations, including the CVS’ and Walgreens' of the world,” Fuller stated. “Contrary to what we were told, and the federal distribution agreements entered into with those entities, this is not yet happening on any meaningful scale.”
The next day, Fuller said McKinney ISD had joined the effort and that it would partner with the city in every possible way, including by offering up its facilities.
“Our plan is to offer this service until the vaccine becomes readily available through the private sector outlets,” he stated Monday.
On Tuesday, Fuller announced the city’s partnership with Collin County.
“We will be communicating on a very regular and consistent basis with the information we receive from the state and federal governments, good or bad, as it relates to current and expected vaccine availability and vaccination scheduling,” he stated.
Frisco was not among the cities listed in the county-wide partnership on Wednesday, but it has been looking to coordinate a community-wide vaccine distribution as well. The Frisco Fire Department received 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine on Dec. 23. Those vaccines were given to emergency medical responders who fell into Phase 1A category, and a limited number of city employees who fit the Phase 1B category also received doses.
On Monday, Frisco submitted an application to Texas Health and Human Services for more vaccine doses that would allow it to operate a local vaccine clinic for the general public.
“If DSHS approves and provides, Frisco commits to administering 1,000 doses each day,” the city stated.
