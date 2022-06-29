The Collin County Commissioners Court passed a resolution opposing a proposed transfer of property from McKinney ISD to Lovejoy ISD.
The vote came weeks after the Lovejoy ISD Board of Trustees approved a similar resolution. State law requires that such cases of action on proposed detachment or annexation must be reported to the commissioners court of the subject territory's county.
The transfer of property was requested by citizens of Lucas's Stonegate neighborhood, who petitioned for Lovejoy ISD's annexation of it in April. Stonegate Homeowners Association President Stan Hermann gave a presentation and delivered public comment regarding the petition in Lovejoy ISD's April 25 meeting.
Hermann told trustees that issues for residents include the amount of time it takes parents to transport their kids to school and back, as well as "social, physical [and] emotional impacts" from the students being more isolated from their nearby friends.
In the April meeting, Hermann said there are 27 students in the Stonegate neighborhood.
Hermann could not be immediately reached for comment.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
