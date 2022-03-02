Plano-based Congressman Van Taylor has announced he will no longer seek re-election.
The announcement comes hours after Taylor and former Collin County Judge Keith Self advanced to a runoff for the Republican nomination for U.S. Representative District 3. Taylor won 48.71% of the votes, or 31,168, while Self garnered 26.51%, or 16,959 votes.
“About a year ago, I made a horrible mistake that has caused deep hurt and pain among those I love most in this world. I had an affair, it was wrong, and it was the greatest failure of my life,” Taylor said in a message to supporters. “I want to apologize for the pain I have caused with my indiscretion, most of all to my wife Anne and our three daughters. For months, Anne and I have been working to repair the scars left by my actions.”
Taylor is a former Texas state representative and state senator. He was first sworn into the U.S. House of Representatives in 2019.
On Monday, the day before the primary, conservative outlet Breitbart News published a story alleging that Taylor had had an affair during his time in congress with a woman, Tania Joya, who the Texas Tribune reports is known as a former jihadist who was once married to a commander for the Islamic State. The Texas Tribune has said it has not been able to independently verify the story.
Texas’s third congressional district includes Plano, McKinney, Allen, Frisco and other Collin County cities.
Self is slated to become the Republican nominee for the U.S. Representative District 3 seat. He will face Democratic candidate Sandeep Srivastava in the November election.
