Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS) reports 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County as of 3:45 p.m.
There are 190 current cases of COVID-19 in Collin County. Active cases are the total number of positive tests without those who have recovered.
There have now been 505 total confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Collin County.
304 people have successfully recovered in the county. 17 are receiving hospital care while 173 remain in home isolation.
There have been 11 confirmed deaths associated with COVID-19 in Collin County.
898 Persons Under Monitoring (PUM) in Collin County.
Anyone who believes they may have COVID-19 should contact their physician. If your symptoms are mild, you should isolate yourself at home.
If your symptoms are severe and you are in need of emergency care, Collin County health officials urge you to go to the nearest hospital. If you need to go to a doctor’s office or hospital and you believe that you have COVID-19, call the facility before you arrive.
