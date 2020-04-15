COVID-19

There are 25 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County today, as of 3:45 p.m. There are 200 current cases of COVID-19 in Collin County (total cases minus recovered and deceased.) 

There have been 494 total confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Collin County. 284 people have successfully recovered.

15 are hospitalized and 185 remain in home isolation.
There have been 10 confirmed deaths associated with COVID-19 in Collin County.

There are 854 Persons Under Monitoring (PUM) in Collin County.

Anyone who believes they may have COVID-19 should contact their physician. If your symptoms are mild, you should isolate yourself at home.
 
If your symptoms are severe and you are in need of emergency care, Collin County health officials urge you to go to the nearest hospital. If you need to go to a doctor’s office or hospital and you believe that you have COVID-19, call the facility before you arrive.

For further details on local cases, visit collincountytx.gov/healthcare_services.

County COVID-19 testing graph

Denton County ranks second in Texas for the number of COVID-19 tests per 100,000 population as of April 8. Dallas County ranks third, and Collin County ranks sixth. Tests, reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services, are factored in with population estimates for each metro area county from the Texas Demographic Center.

 Courtesy of Denton County Public Health

 

