An 88-year-old woman from Wylie and a 82-year-old woman from McKinney, both with underlying health conditions, died early Monday morning. The McKinney woman died at her home, and the Wylie woman died at a local hospital.
"We extend our deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of both these ladies," Collin County Judge Chris Hill said in a release. "Our thoughts and prayers are with them all at this time."
The majority of COVID-19 related deaths have been in people over 80 years old. The youngest person who has died was a woman who was 41 years old, followed by a 53-year-old man and two people in their 60s.
Collin County saw 19 new cases on Monday, bringing the total to 472. Of those, 203 are active – 259 people have successfully recovered; 20 are hospitalized; 183 remain in home isolation. There are 755 Persons Under Monitoring (PUM) in Collin County.
Anyone who believes they may have COVID-19 should contact their physician. If your symptoms are mild, you should isolate yourself at home. If your symptoms are severe and you are in need of emergency care, Collin County health officials urge you to go to the nearest hospital. If you need to go to a doctor’s office or hospital and you believe that you have COVID-19, call the facility before you arrive.
For further details on local cases, visit collincountytx.gov/healthcare_services.
