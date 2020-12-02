Joseph Quillen

Joseph Quillen Jr. 

 Courtesy of Collin County Sheriff's Office

In the early evening hours of Tuesday, Collin County Detention Officer Joseph Quillen Jr. died after contracting the COVID-19 virus.

Quillen, a six-year U.S. Navy veteran, served as a detention officer in Collin County for 19 years and earned a Master Jailers certification and license.

A Collin County Sheriff’s Office press release stated Quillen was a dedicated public servant who was an inspiration to a generation of officers he helped train.

“Joseph was that commensurate professional who led by example, who always completed the task at hand and who absolutely mastered the difficult work of managing inmates in a large jail,” Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner stated. “His knowledge, professionalism and devotion to duty inspired all of his colleagues. Joseph was a loving husband and father and a true friend to all who knew him. He will truly be missed.”

The men and women of the Collin County Sheriff’s Office ask you to keep the Quillen family in your thoughts and prayers.

