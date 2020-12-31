It took roughly three days of distribution for Collin County Health Care Services to run out of the 1,000 Moderna vaccine doses for COVID-19 that it received this week.
After receiving the doses on Monday, the department began distributing the vaccines 8 a.m. the next morning. By Thursday afternoon, the department’s vaccination appointment phone line led to a recording announcing that it did not have any vaccines and would resume making vaccination appointments when it received more shipments. The county later announced that it had allocated all of the doses it had received.
Earlier that day, Collin County had stated that the department would have administered about 525 doses of the vaccine by the end of Thursday and that it would likely run out of doses early the next week.
With its limited supply, the department opened its vaccine eligibility on Thursday to all individuals who meet requirements for phases 1A and 1B of vaccine distribution, as defined by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Phase 1A includes health care workers and long-term care residents and staff while Phase 1B opens vaccination to those aged 65 and over, as well as those aged 16 and up with chronic medical conditions, including pregnancy, that puts them at an increased risk of severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19.
The Collin County Health Care Services website states that pregnant women who want to be vaccinated must bring a doctor’s note stating that she can be vaccinated. The website also states that only those over 18 who fall into the definitions for phases 1A or 1B can get vaccinated by the department.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, the department’s stipulations for who could get the vaccine had been more limited. Those fitting the Phase 1A definition had to also meet one of multiple requirements such as being employed by Collin County Health Care Services or a small city in the county that had not received vaccines. Those fitting the state’s definition for Phase 1B distribution had to also meet one of multiple additional stipulations, such as being employed by the county or the North Texas Municipal Water District.
The department began allowing anyone who fit the state’s phase 1A and 1B definitions to receive a vaccine as of Thursday morning. Appointments were scheduled in the order of inquiry, including those who called or left a message on the county’s COVID-19 vaccine appointment line, the county stated.
Collin County has asked those interested to check regularly with its COVID-19 vaccinations page for updates. The page will be updated to include a link to an online registration page when vaccines are available.
For more information on local COVID-19 vaccination provider locations, click here.
