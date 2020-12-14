The Collin County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday afternoon that a county detention facility inmate had died after being transported to a local hospital.
A press release stated that on Sunday at approximately 5:43 a.m., Collin County Detention Facility staff transported Blanca Haydee Seneriz Ruiz, 47, to a McKinney hospital in response to a request from Wellpath, the detention center’s contract medical provider.
“She was transported due to chest pains and low blood pressure,” the press release stated. “Prior to transport, Ruiz was under medical observation in the infirmary.”
Ruiz passed away at the hospital on Sunday.
The Frisco Police Department had arrested Ruiz on Dec. 5 for driving while intoxicated. She arrived at the Collin County Detention Facility on Dec. 7 and was being held on a $5,000 bond that was set by the city of Frisco municipal magistrate.
“Per policy, the Texas Commission on Jail Standards has been notified, and the Texas Rangers will investigate the matter,” the press release stated.
