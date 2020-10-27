Collin County Judge Chris Hill announced Tuesday morning that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
He is currently in quarantine at his home, he said.
“I woke up Sunday morning with a mild headache and a mildly sore throat,” Hill wrote. “Out of an abundance of caution, I visited my health provider Monday morning and requested a COVID-19 test. I was surprised when the test came back positive, because I really didn't feel very bad. In fact, I feel great today, but I will continue to follow the doctor’s orders and quarantine at home according to the CDC guidelines.”
Hill said his wife and children do not have symptoms as of Tuesday morning, but that they are also quarantining at home.
Hill said he is planning to work remotely and is in contact with county staff through phone and email. County operations are continuing, he said.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.
