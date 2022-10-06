Allen man found guilty

Keith Todd Ashley, 50, was found guilty by a jury of wire fraud, mail fraud, carrying a firearm in relation to a crime of violence and bank fraud. The verdict was reached today following a week-long trial before U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant.

An Allen man has been found guilty of multiple federal violations related to a fraud scheme that included the murder of a Carrollton man, announced Eastern District of Texas U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston on Thursday, October 6.

