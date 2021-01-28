A Collin County Commissioner took to Facebook on Thursday morning to address people in government who he implied were improperly getting access to a COVID-19 vaccine.
Commissioner Darrell Hale began his post by recounting West Point’s three rules to live by on what constitutes “dishonorable action.”
According to the academy’s admissions blog, those rules include questions asking: “Does this action attempt to deceive anyone or allow anyone to be deceived? Does this action gain or allow the gain of privilege or advantage to which I or someone else would not otherwise be entitled? Would I be dissatisfied by the outcome if I were on the receiving end of this action?”
“So my point in writing this is there is a scarcity of vaccine right now,” Hale stated. “If you are in the government and are ‘in the know’ or have access to the vaccine then you probably are violating the second and third rules of thumb when you get yourself vaccinated. Yes, there are odd situations where the vaccine could be wasted and it is a way to prevent waste but I have already heard too many stories of people ‘jumping the line,’ ‘getting the hook-up’ or just plain making sure they got the vaccine first.”
Hale added that there were some people who have had COVID-19 and who are also “using their connections” to get vaccinated.
Hale did not provide further details in response to a direct email from Star Local Media about his post, except to say that he had been surprised by a few particular cases.
“This I think would be a good accountability research for all of us,” he stated in an email.
Hale added in the email that he had previously had COVID-19 but that he was not receiving the vaccine.
His Thursday social media post included a direct statement to elected officials.
“We are servants,” he stated. “Set the example and try to make sure that every drop of that vaccine makes it into someone you serve. You weren't elected to protect yourself before them. If you serve in the government then follow the rules.”
In an email, Collin County Judge Chris Hill said neither he nor his family members had received a COVID-19 vaccine.
"Collin County is following the DSHS guidelines and we are currently vaccinating those Texans in Phase 1A and 1B," he stated.
