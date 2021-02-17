Collin County Health Care Services has said second dose administration for the COVID-19 vaccine will be the priority for the week of Feb. 22, according to a department statement shared by Collin County Commissioner Darrell Hale on Wednesday.
"Current weather conditions have resulted in closures and delays across the state of Texas,” the statement began. “Until weather conditions improve, appointment scheduling for first and second doses will not be opened.”
Those who received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose at John Clark Stadium in Plano will be contacted by Curative Medical Associates when weather conditions improve in order to schedule a second dose appointment, the county department stated.
Those who received their first COVID-19 vaccination through the city of McKinney or Texas Health Resources will be scheduled for a second dose appointment directly with those entities, according to the statement.
"If you received your first vaccination at Collin County Healthcare Services in McKinney, Collin County will send a link to schedule your second dose appointment at John Clark Stadium,” the department stated. “You will not receive this scheduling link until weather conditions improve.”
It is recommended that a second dose of the Moderna vaccine be administered between 28 and 42 days after a first dose, and the department said it was prioritizing second doses in the coming week based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"Thank you for your patience as we continue to navigate the challenges of this historic weather event," the department stated.
